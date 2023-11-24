Fans pleasantly surprised by turkey day win, Love's performance

The Packers snapped a four-game losing streak to the Detroit Lions with a 29-22 victory in Detroit on Thanksgiving

The win avenged a 34-20 defeat at Lambeau Field in September

Fans who watched the game at Stadium View Bar, Grill & Banquet Hall were impressed by quarterback Jordan Love's performance in the upset win

Video shows Packers and Lions fans' reactions

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When the Packers lost to the Lions back in September, fans were not happy. It was the fourth straight loss to Detroit, it was on national television, and Lambeau Field was painted Honolulu blue. But on Thanksgiving Day, the tables turned. We spoke to some fans right here at a local sports bar about how this victory was a pleasant surprise.

The fans' expectations were low.

This year the lions look really, really good, and I was scared," Scott Champion said.

"I was just hoping that we wouldn't get spanked," Heather Danielson said.

Only the resident Lions fan doubted Detroit.

"I actually went in not feeling really good about the lions, because we have a Thanksgiving curse and love to lose on Thanksgiving Day," Laurie Nordin said.

And the curse continued, as the Packers prevailed in a 29-22 upset.

"Unexpectedly, we got the win!" said David Fredin, a Packers fan from Michigan's Upper Peninsula. "A win's a win."

The fans enjoyed turkey dinners and company at Stadium View Bar and Grill — where they allowed Packers quarterback Jordan Love to win them over with the best game of his career.

"I give kudos to him, for playing a very good game, throwing the ball where it has to be throw," Fredin said. "He did a very good job today."

"I think he's finally getting his confidence," Danielson said.

Ultimately, turkey day was filled with laughter and smiles.

"This win today was so worth me not working and being with my friends," Danielson said.

Even for the divided household.

"We have a lot of fun," Nordin said.

"We enjoy it," Champion said.

Now the fans aren't getting their hopes up too much about a potential playoff run, but are just happy the Packers are playing meaningful football going into December. The Packers will be right back at home, across the street at Lambeau Field, Sunday, Dec. 3 against the Chiefs on NBC.

