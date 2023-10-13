Christmas before Halloween? Taylor Swift gifts fans early Eras Tour film release

Taylor Swift announced on Instagram Wednesday that her film titled "The Eras Tour film" will be released a day early due to "unprecedented demand."



The film is projected to make $125 million opening weekend in the U.S.



Video shows how Bay Park Cinema and Marcus Corporations are preparing for the weekend premiere and what Swifties predict about the movie's success.

Halloween will be here shortly but Christmas came early for Swifties as Taylor Swift released her Eras Tour movie a day early.

"I'm just really stoked to see it all again and relieve the memories from the concert," Swiftie, Anna Nelson, said prior to watching the premiere of The Eras Tour film at Bay Park Cinema.

Nelson saw Swift in concert in Minneapolis and said she is ready to experience it again behind the big screen.

"She's like a role model and I just love everything she does," Nelson said. "So, I'm excited to do it again and see it again and feel that same excitement."

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Swift said that "Due to unprecedented demand, we're opening up early access showings of the Eras Tour concert film on Thursday in America and Canada."

The announcement had Bay Park Cinema staff busy preparing for the big weekend ahead.

Greg Marcus, Marcus Corporations President and CEO, released a trailer to talk the unique experience the film will bring to viewers.

"We want you to forget all about the normal keeping quiet in the theater stuff," Marcus said. "We want you to do whatever you would do as if you were at the show itself."

Fans can purchase customized cups and popcorn tubs, enjoy exclusive food and beverage specials and create friendship bracelets.

TIME Magazine reports that the Eras Tour is projected to generate close to $5 billion in consumer spending in the United States alone.

At Bay Park Cinema, the first showing of the film started at 6 p.m. and the show sold only 10 tickets.

The general manager of the cinema says she expects a "Swiftie frenzy" Friday as there are already numerous shows sold out.