Alcohol in Ashwaubenon: Village considers changing liquor licensing policy

The Village of Ashwaubenon Public Works and Protection Committee considered a change to an ordinance about alcohol licensing at its meeting Tuesday night

The change would allow Class A license holders, like gas stations and grocery stores, to be able to sell beer at all times except between midnight and 6 a.m.

Class A license holders in the Village currently cannot sell alcohol between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays and midnight and 8 a.m. on weekends — which is more restrictive for businesses than state statutes

The committee also considered a request from Belair Cantina for a Class B beer and liquor license, so the proposed new restaurant could open in Titletown this year

The Village Board will vote on the new alcohol licensing policy change and Belair's request at its meeting Jan. 23

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Right now, gas stations and grocery stores in Ashwaubenon have to stop selling beer at 10 p.m. on weekdays, and can't sell it again until the next morning at 8 o'clock the following day. That could change with a new Village ordinance discussed at a committee meeting Tuesday night.

The new rule would require sales of beer to close between midnight and 6 a.m., instead of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Village President Mary Kardoskee says that would put Ashwaubenon in line with Wisconsin state laws, rather than being more restrictive.

"We thought that the opening and closing times should match state statute," Kardoskee said.

One possible customer was in favor of the change.

"Basically, I'm just glad that they're changing it around," Darius Watson said. "I'm basically glad that they're going to be on pace with every other city."

The new policy would also require restaurants applying for a liquor license to submit a full business plan.

That allows the Village to —

"Be a little more selective if there are several applicants and we only have one license," Kardoskee said.

For example, Belair Cantina is a new restaurant hoping to come to Titletown this year, selling —

"Full-service tacos, burritos," owner Kristyn Eitel said. "Full-service bar with margaritas, draft beer."

Belair is asking the Village for a liquor license.

In the future, a potential new restaurant in Belair's position would have to tell the Village everything from the type of live music it would play to its security plan.

"The primary goal of that is to be as transparent as possible with the applicant and the Village," Village Attorney Patrick Leigl said.

Ashwaubenon only has one restaurant liquor license currently available — and the committee recommended the Village Board give it to Belair Cantina.

Both the policy change and Belair Cantina's application for a license will go in front of the Village Board on January 23.