'A comic looking for a comic,' Jerry Seinfeld stops by Ashwaubenon shop

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld paid a visit to a comic book store in Ashwaubenon. Owner Dave Powers, who's also a huge Seinfeld fan, tells us what the star wanted to buy.



See the spot where Seinfeld scoped out a favorite comic the weekend of his show at the Weidner Center.

Aptly named comic book store owner Dave Powers shares his side of the chance encounter.

Powers has seen celebrities in his store before but none quite as famous as Jerry Seinfeld.

He says he liked the fact Seinfeld stopped in the store, like a true collector, rather than ordering a comic on the internet.

One comic book store owner spends all day surrounded by super heroes. But, over the weekend he got to meet one of his favorite celebrities. But what was he looking for?

If you think everybody's always doing something better than you on Saturday afternoons, when compared to how this comic book store owner spent his weekend, you may be right.

It was a busy day at powers comics, when suddenly; "Two guys came in the door and I just said 'Hi guys, thanks for stopping in,' ... And then a minute later, one of my regular customers whispered to me 'Dave, that's Jerry Seinfeld,'" store owner Dave Powers said.

Powers says the beloved comedian was browsing old DC Comics.

"[He was looking at] the old Supermans," he said. "If you're a Seinfeld fan, you know he's a big Superman guy, so it wasn't shocking. But, clearly, he had been in a comic store before, because he knew what he was doing."

The other customers weren't close-talkers, and let him shop in peace. When powers asked Seinfeld if he could help him find anything, the super star was, of course, ready with a one-liner.

"He said 'Well, I'm a comic looking for a comic,' with his Seinfeld smirk that he has," Powers said.

Seinfeld was looking for a Superman comic which Powers did not have in stock. Because people don't turn down money (it's what separates us from the animals) Powers says the comic Seinfeld was looking for would have cost about $50.

Powers, in the business of catering to fans of famous franchises, was having a pretty big fan moment himself. He's loved the actor's sitcom "Seinfeld" for years, so his wife Kelly stepped in to ask for a photo.

"When I met Kelly, that's all I watched every night with my roommate was Seinfeld," he said.

Being located in Packers country, Powers has seen well known athletes and musicians in his shop. But this chance encounter was nothing to sneeze at.

"It was surreal having him here, I'm glad I didn't freak out," Powers said. "Jerry Seinfeld's pretty big worldwide, so that was a big one for us to get for sure."

Powers has owned the comic book store for 17 years.