Truancy ordinance recommended for reinstatement in Appleton Area School District

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Safety & Licensing Committee voted to recommend reinstating Appleton Area School District's truancy ordinance Wednesday night as officials work to address rising chronic absenteeism in local schools.

The committee's recommendation sends Resolution 3-R-25 to the full Appleton Common Council for final consideration. The proposed ordinance would reinstate Appleton's municipal truancy law, allowing citations for habitual truancy under Wisconsin statutes.

The resulting vote was a 3-2 decision to recommend the ordinance for approval, with alderpeople Katie Van Zeeland and Denise Fenton voting "no." Brad Firkus, Sheri S. Hartzheim, and Chris Croatt were the three who voted "yes."

We will continue to follow developments in this process as we have in previous articles.