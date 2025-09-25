Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Truancy ordinance recommended for reinstatement in Appleton Area School District

There were discussions on amendments, amendments to the amendment, and the original ordinance as it stands. But, a vote passed 3-2, recommending it for approval.
Leaders from the Appleton Area School District sit amongst the crowd of attendees during the first Safety &amp; Licensing Committee meeting of the month this September.
APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Safety & Licensing Committee voted to recommend reinstating Appleton Area School District's truancy ordinance Wednesday night as officials work to address rising chronic absenteeism in local schools.

The committee's recommendation sends Resolution 3-R-25 to the full Appleton Common Council for final consideration. The proposed ordinance would reinstate Appleton's municipal truancy law, allowing citations for habitual truancy under Wisconsin statutes.

The resulting vote was a 3-2 decision to recommend the ordinance for approval, with alderpeople Katie Van Zeeland and Denise Fenton voting "no." Brad Firkus, Sheri S. Hartzheim, and Chris Croatt were the three who voted "yes."

We will continue to follow developments in this process as we have in previous articles.

