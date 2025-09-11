Appleton Safety & Licensing Committee postpones school truancy reinstatement vote

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Common Council postponed a pivotal vote on reinstating the city's truancy ordinance as officials continue debating how to address rising chronic absenteeism in local schools.

The proposed Resolution 3-R-25 would reinstate Appleton's municipal truancy ordinance, allowing citations for habitual truancy under Wisconsin law. However, after months of debate, council members decided they need more information before making a decision.

According to the Appleton Area School District, chronic absenteeism has reached concerning levels, with data showing 29% of high schoolers missing 18 or more days last year and more than 40% deemed "habitually truant."

District pushes for enforcement tool

Appleton Area School District Superintendent Greg Hartjes has advocated for the ordinance since March, arguing it would provide an additional tool to encourage school attendance.

Hartjes used a real-life example to illustrate the challenge facing families.

"She's doing everything she can as a single parent to get her child to school. She leaves for work, the student doesn't get on the bus. We're hoping that that student makes the decision of 'I'm going to get on that bus this morning because I don't want to be down that road where I have to talk to a [School Resource Officer],'" Hartjes said.

Opposition voices concerns about punitive approach

While acknowledging the need to ensure students attend school, some opponents worry that fines or citations could create more problems than they solve.

Ronna Swift, a retired guidance counselor, expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of punitive measures.

"No matter how hard you try, there's going to be some people you can't help," Swift said. "I'm not convinced the citation is going to do anything but put the kids into the pipeline."

Council members seek more information

Several council members indicated they still have reservations about the proposed ordinance and want additional data before proceeding.

Alderman Patrick Hayden from District 7 expressed ongoing concerns about the approach.

"I still have some concerns of the punitive nature of what has come forth," Hayden said.

Alderman Katie Van Zeeland from District 5 questioned the comparative data provided by the district.

"How do we compare the data that was provided to us from local schools…none of them which are on par to the school district in Appleton?" Van Zeeland said.

Vote postponed again

After months of discussion, council members voted to hold the resolution rather than move forward with a decision, extending the debate over how to address chronic absenteeism in Appleton schools.

The next Safety and Licensing meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, where the issue may come up for consideration again.

The ongoing debate reflects the broader challenge facing school districts nationwide as they work to balance accountability measures with support for students and families facing barriers to regular school attendance.

