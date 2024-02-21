Prosecutors accuse former Outagamie County HR director of filming child pornography

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The former Outagamie County human resources director filmed child pornography in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room, according to prosecutors.

In the criminal complaint, Adam Westbrook of Neenah is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators said he took videos of a naked child in late January during a trip to the Dells. He also sent videos to another man using Snapchat, according to the complaint.

He was arrested and booked into the Sauk County Jail early on Feb. 16, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said he remains in jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Sauk County Court at 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Outagamie County Executive Office said in a statement that Westbrook resigned on Feb. 17 and is no longer associated with the county.