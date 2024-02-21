APPLETON (NBC 26) — Former Outagamie employee facing child pornography charges named as Adam Westbrook, who school officials say was involved in some local schools.



Westbrook is being held on multiples counts of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child, according to Sauk County.

He used to work at the City of Sheboygan, where a sexual misconduct accusation was made in 2023, but found false according to the city.

He’s expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The Outagamie County executive office says the former employee facing child pornography charges is Adam Westbrook. I'm your Appleton neighborhood reporter, Olivia Acree, with what we’ve learned about Westbrook.

We told you the Sauk County sheriff's office says Adam Westbrook is being held on four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Now we're learning Westbrook previously served as HR director for the City of Sheboygan. A city press release from August 31, 2023, says he was accused of making a “comment that embarrassed another employee,” but the city says it was proven false.

Aaron Guenther lives in Sheboygan, and he requested an investigation into the matter before it was publicly known that the city proved the allegation false.

Guenther sent me a statement saying in part quote:

"Future incidents could have been prevented with a proper investigation by the city attorney who was the proper authority for sexual misconduct at the time.”

We also learned Westbrook was involved in some local schools. The Menasha superintendent confirmed that Adam Westbrook was a co-curricular advisor for the Menasha High School musical. Superintendent Matt Zimmerman said they’re shocked by the charges.

And in Kaukauna, superintendent Mike Slowinski confirmed Westbrook was an assistant director for the River View Middle School musical this year.

The Outagamie County executive office also released a statement. They said, “Adam Westbrook resigned on Saturday, February 17 and is no longer associated with the county…”

Westbrook is expected to appear in court for the first time Wednesday afternoon. We'll be in the courtroom and will let you know what happens.