Outagamie County employee facing child pornography charges in Sauk County

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Outagamie County employee has been arrested and is being held on child pornography charges, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office and Outagamie County Officials.



Sauk County says they arrested this person early Friday morning

The employee is held on multiples counts of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

Outagamie County says they’re "shocked" and taking steps to terminate the employee.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A high-level Outagamie County employee is now sitting in a Sauk County jail. I’m your Appleton neighborhood reporter, Olivia Acree, with what we know about the serious charges.

The Sauk County sheriff's office tells us the employee is being held on four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

We're not naming the employee at this time because he hasn't been formally charged. According to the sheriff's office, he was taken into custody early Friday morning.

In a statement, Outagamie County said:

“We are shocked by the charges and have begun the process to terminate the individual.”

The statement went on to say the county will cooperate and assist with the investigation. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is the primary investigating agency in the case.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.