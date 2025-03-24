Outagamie County mother sentenced for role in her toddler's death

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A judge sentenced a Little Chute mother to nine years behind bars and eight years of extended supervision, after she was convicted in the death of her two-year-old daughter. The toddler died from a fentanyl overdose.

Judge Carrie Schneider handed down the sentence Monday afternoon at the Outagamie County courthouse.

Brooke Seal, 29, pleaded no contest to two felonies earlier this year: neglecting a child where consequence is death, and possessing an illegal article. An additional drug-related charge was dropped.

The 17-year total sentence was for the first charge, and the judge also sentenced Seal to 18 months in prison and 18 months extended supervision for the second charge — but the sentences will be served concurrently.

Investigators have said they found more than 1,400 fentanyl pills close to where the toddler, Seal's daughter, was found unconscious. The child died in January 2024, with authorities saying the amount of fentantly in the girl's system could have killed an adult.

