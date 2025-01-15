Outagamie County mother convicted for role in child's death

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Freedom woman has been convicted in the death of her two-year-old daughter who died from a fentanyl overdose.

Brooke Seal, 29, pleaded no contest to her charges in Outagamie County Court on Wednesday.

A judge found Seal guilty of two felonies: Neglecting a child — consequence is death and possessing an illegal article.

Investigators have said they found more than 1,400 fentanyl pills close to where the toddler was found unconscious. The child died in January 2024.

Seal is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24.