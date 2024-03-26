Mother charged in toddler's death pleads not guilty, faces three felony counts

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Brooke Seal, a 28-year-old Freedom woman charged in the death of her two-year-old daughter from a fentanyl overdose, appeared in court Tuesday for her arraignment.



Seal appeared in court virtually and pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges she faces.



Seal faces three felony counts including child neglect resulting in death. If convicted Seal faces up to 25 years in prison.



Investigators found more than 1,400 fentanyl pills close to where the two-year-old girl was found unconscious.

The freedom mother charged in her child's death from a fentanyl overdose ... Pleaded not guilty today. I'm andrew amouzou in appleton with more from her latest court appearance.

28-year-old Brooke Seal and her defense attorney appeared virtually for her arraignment. Throughout the hearing, she didn't say a word.

Seal is facing multiple felony counts including child neglect resulting in death.

Police say Seal's two-year-old daughter was found unconscious at their home in early January and later died in the hospital.

Police say the level of fentanyl in her system was enough to kill an adult.

A sergeant with the Outagamie Sheriff's Office testified earlier this month. He told the court he found a backpack with a stolen gun and 1,414 fentanyl pills — not far from where they found the girl.

If convicted, seal faces up to 25 years in prison.

Seal is due back in court Friday May 10.