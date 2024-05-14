Opening statements made in Grand Chute cold case homicide trial

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Opening statements were made Tuesday in the homicide trial of Gene Meyer. He's accused of sexually assaulting and killing Betty Rolf in Grand Chute in 1988.

Before statements, the day began with the defense and prosecution arguing over the use of crime scene and autopsy photos in court.

A judge ultimately ruled to allow the photos, saying the state has the burden of proof and in order to do that, "they have to have the discussion of some pretty graphic injuries and acts."

The judge also released a juror over medical concerns. A panel of 12 jurors and two alternates remain. There are nine women and five men on the jury.

According to a criminal complaint, 60-year-old Betty Rolf of Appleton was reported missing by her family after she didn't show up to work on Nov. 6, 1988.

Rolf had been working at the Country Aire Banquet Room in Grand Chute and would often walk to work from her house, according to police.

Police found Rolf’s body on Nov. 7, 1988 near a railroad underpass on West Spencer Street in Grand Chute. The complaint says she had been sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled.

In 2019, investigators say DNA evidence put them on the trail of Gene Meyer, now 68, who was living in the state of Washington. After a DNA match in 2022, police arrested Meyer and he was charged and extradited to Outagamie County, according to prosecutors.

Meyer is facing charges of sexual assault and first degree intentional homicide.

