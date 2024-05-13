Jury selection begins in 35-year-old cold case homicide trial

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Jury selection began Monday in a homicide trial that went cold for decades.



Gene Meyer was arrested in 2022 after familial DNA testing linked him to the sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf

Jurors area now being selected in a trial that's been scheduled to last at least a week

According to a criminal complaint, Betty Rolf, 60, was reported missing by her family after she didn't show up to work on Nov. 6, 1988. Rolf had been working at the Country Aire Banquet Room and would often walk to work from her house, according to police.

Police found Rolf’s body on Nov. 7, 1988 near a railroad underpass on West Spencer Street in Grand Chute. The complaint says she had been sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled.

The complaint says in 2019, investigators used a familial DNA search to track down potential relatives of the suspect. The search led investigators to the family of Gene Meyer.

"Based on Investigator Fitzpatrick’s inquiries, the only possible suspects in the DNA lineage of Meyer family were Gene Meyer and his brother," the complaint says.

Authorities ruled out Meyer's brother through a DNA test and focused on Meyer. He was arrested in Pierece County, Washington, in 2022 after DNA collected from the handle of his truck matched DNA found on Rolf's body.

Meyer was extradited to Wisconsin and placed in Outagamie County Jail. He is charged with one count of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

If convicted, Meyer faces life in prison for the homicide as well as an additional twenty years for the assault.

After the jurors are finalized, the first day of the trial is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14th, at the Outagamie County Courthouse in Appleton.