APPLETON (NBC 26) — It's been more than a week since Appleton 15-year-old Kendrick Bricco was last seen. Community members gathered for a vigil Friday to keep the search going and keep the hope alive.



Bricco was last seen on Nov. 11 near South Madison Street in Appleton

Bricco's family and the Appleton Police Department have been actively searching for the teen.

On Friday, Bricco's family and friends held a vigil, sharing stories and urging the community to not give up hope.

Dozens of community members came to Jaycee Park Friday night to show support for Bricco's family.

“He’s a wonderful kid, and I can’t imagine life without him," Amber Montgomery, Bricco's Godmother said at the vigil. "So from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being here, and doing everything you possibly can to bring him home safe to us."

Those who know Bricco shared emotional memories during the event.

“He was my best friend," Bricco's cousin said. "With him gone, I feel like a piece of me is missing.”

“When I first met Kendrick, he stood out to me," Avanti Wuest, Bricco's friend, said. "He was the joyous, bubbly, welcoming one of the group.”

They all shared what they love about him.

“He has such a special way of putting a smile on everyone’s face," one of Bricco's friends said. “I miss his presence, his energy and the happiness he brings to everyone around him.”

Watch the broadcast story here:

"Keep hoping" : community holds vigil for missing Appleton teen

At times, people spoke directly to Bricco.

“Ever since you haven’t been here, things just haven’t felt the same," one friend said. “No matter where you are, no matter how much time passes, we will always care for you.”

All to show love and support for Bricco and his family.

“Please look around at this crowd, you are not carrying this weight alone," Danielle Brantmeier said.

Bricco was last seen leaving his mom’s house on South Madison Street on Nov. 11.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and slide sandals.

Since he was reported missing on Nov. 12, family members and the Appleton Police Department have been actively searching for any signs of him.

Bricco’s loved ones urge the community to not give up hope, and to keep looking until Bricco is found.

“We’re gathered here tonight for one purpose, to shine a light for Kendrick and get him home safely," Brantmeier said. "Keep looking, keep sharing and keep hoping."

Anyone who has seen Kendrick or has information about where he may be is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

There is a gofundme set up for Bricco's family, which can be found here.