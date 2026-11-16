APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton police are searching for a 15-year-old who has been missing since last week and are asking the public for information that could help locate him.

Kendrick Bricco, was last seen during the evening of Nov. 11 on the 1000 block of South Madison Street in Appleton, according to the Appleton Police Department. He was reported missing the following day.

Police describe Bricco as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and slide sandals.

According to a public information bulletin issued Nov. 13, police entered Bricco into the system as a missing person immediately after receiving the report and began what the department described as extensive search efforts.

The department said investigators have remained in communication with Bricco's family and are working with regional public safety agencies to find him.

Police said they currently have no information indicating Bricco was taken against his will. The department has not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Anyone with information related to Bricco's disappearance is asked to contact Appleton police at 920-832-5500.