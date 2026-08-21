APPLETON (NBC 26) — This week, Wisconsin Timber Rattler's player and a top Brewers prospect, Sawyer Strosnider, hit his first professional home run; but the coolest part was the fan who caught it.

Bottom of the seventh, an 85 mile an hour pitch, and a rookie hitting the ball just right– all part of a not-so-typical father-son game of catch.

“First professional home run is pretty cool," Sawyer Strosnider says. “It was pretty crazy knowing he was there at the right time. That was a special moment: my first home run and then my dad got to catch it."

Sawyer Strosnider hit the baseball right into the hands of his dad, Scott.

“I knew what my dad was wearing that day, and I saw him catch it, so it was a pretty epic moment," Sawyer says.

Scott, who says he can never sit still through an entire baseball game, had made his way into a private party in the right outfield.

He says his intuition was spot on.

“I literally told them, hey, I’m just out here to catch my son’s ball here really quick, and then I’ll be out of your way," Scott says.

Scott was recording his son's hit on his phone when he realized the ball was coming towards him.

"Now, I got to catch it, there's no other choice, I literally have to catch it," he says.

Scott dropped his phone and caught the ball.

“It was jubilation, it was emotional and I think I wept out my eyes a little bit," he says.

His wife and Sawyer's mom, Kandi, says it was divine intervention.

“That was a higher power than us," she says. "That was God leading him there. He did catch the ball, probably with a little help from above.”

WATCH THE STORY HERE:

"It was jubilation" father catches son's first professional home run

Scott and Kandi have always been baseball parents

“The baseball is amazing, we’ve known from an early age he was talented," Kandi says.

They say Sawyer was more than just a good baseball player– he was a good kid

“We just love him and value what he brings to our family," Scott says.

“He was easy, good in class, got good grades, did what he was supposed to do, was home before curfew and worked really hard," Kandi says. "But the best thing about Sawyer, is that he is the best brother- we have two younger siblings who are twins, and one of them has down syndrome, and that is his best friend.”

And after watching a lifetime of Sawyer’s games, they’re excited to see what comes next.

“We really enjoy the culture of Wisconsin, the weather and the people, and his success," Scott says.

