APPLETON (NBC 26) — For Brett Jedwabny, it’s been a long journey, after 10 months, he’s finally back home in Appleton.



See Brett Jedwabny in the fire truck that escorted him home alongside the first responders who answered the call 10 months ago

The family and community came together for Brett’s homecoming on Saturday

Hear why some family members think Brett is stronger than ever

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Brett Jedwabny is finally back home after a power-washing accident in his backyard left him unconscious in July 2024.

He had taken a break from studying to clean a wheel cart with a power washer when a tire suddenly shattered, sending debris into his right eye and skull.

"Looking back to where we first went from those first text messages with my sister, I didn't think we'd ever get to be in this position," Sara Parock, Brett's aunt said.

His aunt Sara and cousin Ella were among the many who gathered to celebrate Brett’s homecoming on Saturday.

NBC 26 was at Brett’s homecoming to witness his reunion with family and the community — watch the heartfelt moment below:

Home at last: Appleton teen returns after recovery from freak accident

After a 10-month journey, Brett was brought home by the very same first responders who answered the call on July 9, 2024.

"We've known they've always followed along, but [it was nice to] to get face to face with them, to give them that hug as a father and say thank you," Tyler Jedwabny, Brett's dad said.

He was flown by helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee, then transferred to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago, and finally to the Ronald McDonald House.

Brett's dad, Tyler, says seeing his son roll down the street in that fire truck, surrounded by those very same first responders, was more than just a homecoming. It was symbolic.

"To see his strength and perseverance to fight to come back and gain this new personality of a little more wit, he is stronger, he is stronger than he was before," Tyler Jedwabny said.

During Brett’s recovery in Milwaukee, his cousin Brent Radtke was one of the family members who got to see him.

"Just to see him today and the improvements that he has made, the gains he's made is just an absolute blessing," Brent Radtke said.

With Brett finally home, his family cherishes the moment and looks forward to many more precious memories ahead.

"I'm just super excited, to have when everybody leaves, to have all our cousins around the fire. It makes me really happy to see him in good shape," Brett's cousin Ella Cordy said.

Now that Brett is home, his family says their hearts are full, and they’re excited to watch him continue making progress on his recovery journey. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with ongoing expenses.