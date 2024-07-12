Appleton teen 'beating the odds' after freak power washer accident, says father

APPLETON (NBC 26) — When 15-year-old Brett Jedwabny was airlifted to the Children's Wisconsin Hospital on Tuesday, his parents feared the worst.



"We got some news that no parent ever wants to hear," says Brett Jedwabny's father Tyler Jedwabny. "It's more probable than not that we might not be able to bring Brett home."

Tyler and his wife, Nicole, feared the worst after their son 15-year-old Brett was severely injured in a freak accident on Tuesday.

Just two days later, Brett is already showing signs of improvement.

"Today, to get the news of 'man, on Wednesday, I would have put everything I own down on your son not being here,'" Tyler says, quoting what a nurse told him two days ago. "'I would have lost if I was in Vegas.'"

Tyler says he's feeling hopeful after what a nurse told him today.

"Your son did not make baby steps today. Your son climbed a mountain. Those words give me shivers now."

Tyler says the accident happened when his son took a break from studying to clean up a wheel cart using a power washer in the backyard.

"His breaks are not conventional for the normal kid. He's not gonna rush to a video game."

Tyler says when his son was cleaning the cart the power washer Brett was using hit one of the cart's tires.

"Apparently it shattered. The debris came back and caught him in his right eye and up into his skull."

Tyler says his wife saw Brett lying unconscious through their backyard window and called 911. Brett was then flown by helicopter to the Children's Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee where he's expected to be for months but they're not giving up.

"We will keep fighting, Brett will keep fighting until the buzzer sounds or until the innings run out. And right now the buzzer has not sounded. The innings are still endless."

Tyler also wants everyone to know his son is the definition of "selfless".

"He was devoted to help others at all times and understood there's greater things in life than yourself."

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Brett's medical expenses. The goal was $40,000. It's already surpassed that amount in just two days.