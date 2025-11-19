From paper mill to paperbacks, new bookstore to open in historic Appleton mill

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The building at 425 W. Water Street in Appleton is about to turn a new page. Once the Atlas Science Center, and long before that, part of Appleton's paper-making legacy, this space will soon house the city's latest bookstore.

"The bookstore will be intentionally curated with fantasy and romance titles, authors, voices, and stories," said Heather Vale, owner of The Flora Shelves.

Vale runs a wedding planning and flower studio out of her home, but for years she's wanted a space where her vision could grow.

"Every year I talked myself into it and out of it," Vale said.

Now, she's hard at work combining her wedding and flower business with her love of reading into The Flora Shelves.

The Flora Shelves will be both a bookstore and a flower studio. Vale is asking her neighbors what they want to see through TikTok.

"Being able to put it out there to the audience, hey, what do you want to see? What book tropes do you like? What genres do you want to see?" Vale said.

If there's an author you want to see, Vale has a form on her website.

The Flora Shelves plans to open in January.