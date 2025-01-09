Former treasurer of Fox Cities sports nonprofit pleads guilty to theft

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The former treasurer of the Fox Cities Officials Association (FCOA) has been found guilty of theft following a case in which he admitted to misusing funds, largely for gambling.

Court records obtained by NBC 26 show Robert Fletcher of Appleton pleaded guilty last month to felony theft as part of a deferred judgment agreement. He was also found guilty of bail jumping and sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Fletcher has also been ordered to pay $4,781 in restitution.

Last year, NBC 26 was the first to report that Fletcher had been charged in early 2024 after FCOA accused him of misusing organization funds. FCOA President Jamie Thern said discrepancies in bookkeeping prompted the organization — which staffs youth and high school sports with officials — to report the issue to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Fletcher withdrew nearly $20,000 between 2020 and 2023 for gambling and personal expenses. According to the criminal complaint, Fletcher admitted to the misconduct, calling it the “biggest mistake of [his] life.”

Investigators also said he deposited an additional $2,000 directly into his personal account. At the time, records showed Fletcher repaid around $17,000 to FCOA but still owed more than $4,700.

Fletcher stepped down as treasurer in 2023 and was charged February 2024.

Under the terms of the deferred judgment, Fletcher plead guilty to felony theft with the opportunity to have the charge reduced and dismissed if he meets specific conditions over the next 18 months.

He's also barred from contacting the victims or their families and is prohibited from officiating at Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) events during the agreement period, according to court documents.

Failure to meet the terms could result in the agreement being revoked, which would allow the court to proceed with a conviction on the felony theft charge, according to records.

NBC 26 has reached out to Fletcher for comment, but he has declined to speak with us.

FCOA President Jamie Thern said the following in a statement, on behalf of himself and the FCOA:

“The Fox Cities Officials Association is relieved that this thing is behind us. We are moving on.”