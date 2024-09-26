EXCLUSIVE: Appleton man charged with theft, accused of stealing thousands from a non-profit

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Former Fox Cities Officials Association treasurer Robert Fletcher has been charged with misdemeanor and felony theft, accused of misusing funds from the nonprofit organization.



Investigators claim Fletcher withdrew nearly $20,000 over three years, using the money for gambling and personal use

Fletcher admitted his wrongdoing, calling it the "biggest mistake of [his] life"

According to the criminal complaint, Fletcher allegedly took money for personal use, including gambling, while he served as treasurer.

Jamie Thern, the FCOA President, shared more details about the case. Thern said FCOA officials noticed discrepancies in bookkeeping and reported the issue to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

Fletcher stepped down as treasurer last year and was formally charged earlier this year. Investigators say he withdrew nearly $20,000 from the nonprofit's bank account between 2020 and 2023. An additional $2,000 reportedly went directly into his personal account. Court records show Fletcher paid back around $17,000 but still owes more than $4,700.

In the complaint, Fletcher admitted to using association funds at the casino. "I created a demon for myself," he said. "I'm guilty. I'm telling you right now it's the biggest mistake of my life."

NBC 26 reached out to Fletcher for comment, but he declined to respond.

Thern expressed disappointment in the situation and emphasized the importance of ethics in their field of work.

"As officials, we are expected to uphold ethics and standards on the field or court, as well as in our personal lives," Thern said.

Fletcher’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 11.