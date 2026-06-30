APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton's Flock Safety cameras went offline June 30 as city leaders move to end the city's contract with the license plate reader company, citing concerns about data privacy and public trust.

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Flock cameras go offline in Appleton

The decision comes as police credit the technology with helping solve a crime over the weekend. Using them to track down suspects accused of shattering windows at several local businesses

An employee at Tom’s Drive In, Lorraine Washington, described the moment she discovered the damage.

“I really did think that was a bullet hole. It was scary,” Washington said.

Washington said she later learned what had happened.

“I heard some young kids were shooting marbles into businesses’ windows and apparently we were hit. We were one of them,” Washington said.

Using Flock cameras, police said investigators tracked down the suspects within days. Captain Meghan Cash with Appleton PD said the quick resolution matters to the community.

“For our community, for victims of crime, our ability to quickly provide a resolution to them, it’s really important to us,” Cash said.

Cash said the department believes technology like license plate readers can help officers solve crimes more efficiently.

“To understand the tools that we use, to understand the need for the tools to exist for officers to solve crime fast and to connect dots so we can provide justice,” Cash said.

“We thought it was important to understand the use of it, the success it can bring to our community,” she added.

Cash said the cameras save investigators significant time.

Despite the technology’s role in the weekend investigation, Appleton is joining other nearby communities in moving away from Flock.

Last month, Mayor Jake Woodford announced the city would stop using Flock cameras.

Oshkosh canceled it's contract with Flock Safety in April.

Grand Chute ended theirs in June.

In Neenah, city leaders are meeting in a closed session this week to discuss how they plan to move forward with the company and technology.

Cash addressed the balance between effective policing and community confidence.

“It’s important for us to walk alongside our community in making our decisions. We are always going to look for the best tools,” Cash said.

“We believe in the use of technology like this,” she added.

With Flock out of the picture, Appleton could move to another camera program. The Common Council is expected to formally vote on new camera policies at its July 15 meeting.