Deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Appleton happened in food truck line, prosecutors say

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Prosecutors said a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Appleton happened in a food truck line.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday explains during the early morning hours on Christmas Eve, an officer on patrol saw what appeared to be a group of people fighting on the west side of The Bar on Walnut Street in Appleton.

The complaint shows the fighting continued in front of the Diablos Taco Food Truck.

Prosecutors said the officer then heard at least two gunshots come from behind the food truck. The complaint shows the officer observed a man laying in front of the food truck with a pool of blood around his head.

Twenty-two-year-old Elijah Dodson of Milwaukee was killed in the shooting.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Elliot Campbell is facing a first-degree intentional homicide charge in connection to the shooting. Campbell was arrested in Racine in Saturday.

According to online court records, Campbell's initial appearance was on Tuesday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Jan. 25.