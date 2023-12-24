22-year-old dead in Appleton homicide during early hours of Christmas Eve

In a city where homicides are rare, a 22-year-old was shot and killed early on the morning of Christmas Eve

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made

If you have more information that can help with their investigation, three ways to contact the Appleton Police Department are given in the article below

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story with minor changes for web)

Appleton Police are investigating a homicide that took place at the corner of South Walnut Street and College Avenue.

Appleton Police say they got a call about gunshots on South Walnut Street at 2:07 a.m.

They say that when they arrived, a 22-year-old male victim was found shot.

They said they rendered medical aid and took him to a hospital where the victim died from his injuries.

According to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, homicides in Appleton are rare.

Last year, there were only two reported, and none the year before that.

When I arrived around 10 a.m. Sunday, crime scene tape still surrounded the street.

As I stood on the Lawrence Street side, I met a man who worked at The Bar and he said he heard loud noises when it happened just after 2 a.m.

He didn't want to go on camera to talk about what he saw.

After we spoke, I met two more people who were not comfortable speaking on camera, but both said they were there when it happened.

One says the 22-year-old was shot just in front of the Diablos Taco Truck.

I called the truck owner and asked if any of his employees could speak to me, but I have not heard back from them yet.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have information related to this incident, you can click this link to go to the Appleton tips website, call 920-832-5540, or email APDTips@appleton.org.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and we'll keep you updated as we learn more.