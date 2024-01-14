Suspect from Christmas Eve homicide in Appleton arrested

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The suspect in the Appleton Christmas Eve homicide has been arrested.

A 21-year-old Racine man was arrested this afternoon in Racine. He’s since been transported to the Outagamie County jail and is being held for one count of first-degree intentional homicide.

This comes after Appleton police responded to the 100 block of South Walnut Street on Christmas Eve for a report of gunshots and located a 22-year-old male victim who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital but later died due to his injuries.