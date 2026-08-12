Bond reduced for man charged in deadly Appleton crash

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A court official lowered the cash bond Tuesday for a 19-year-old charged in connection to an Appleton crash that left one man dead and injured two others.

Carter Green, 19, appeared in court for a bail hearing after his defense filed a motion last month seeking to reduce his $100,000 cash bond. In the filing, Green’s attorneys asked the court to lower the amount to $20,000, arguing his family could not afford the higher bond and noting he had spent nearly 300 days in custody.

The defense also argued Green had participated in counseling and educational programs while in jail and was willing to enroll in alcohol and drug treatment if released.

The court lowered Green’s cash bond to $50,000. Additional bond conditions include absolute sobriety, no driving, no leaving Wisconsin, no contact with the victims or their families, and compliance with SCRAM alcohol-monitoring requirements.

Green has pleaded not guilty to first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of causing injury while operating under the influence in connection to the Oct. 4, 2025 crash that killed 26-year-old Casey Sjoberg.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say Green was driving between 130 and 143 mph before crashing into another vehicle near North Richmond Street and the I-41 northbound off-ramp in Appleton. Officers reported signs of intoxication at the scene, and Green recorded a preliminary breath test of .178, more than twice the legal limit.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Casey Sjoberg was 27 at the time of the crash. He was 26.