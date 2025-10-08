Friends and family remember Appleton car enthusiast killed in crash

APPLETON (NBC 26) — About 100 people gathered Tuesday night in Memorial Park to celebrate the life of 27-year-old Casey Sjoberg, an Appleton car enthusiast who died in a crash Saturday night.

Police arrested 18-year-old Carter Green, who they say was driving under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred. Police say Green was going 100 miles per hour when he hit another car at the intersection of North Richmond Street and the I-41 northbound off ramp. Sjoberg was driving the car that got hit.

"He was a really great kid," said Susie Fudally, Sjoberg's sister.

Sjoberg's friend, Luke Vandenheubel, was in the car with him and survived the crash.

"I can't remember much, I remember we were just cruising and next thing I know I wake up in a hospital," Vandenheubel said. "I think it just goes to show how quick things can change like that."

Sjoberg's sisters said their he died doing what he loved.

"He loved cars, he loves his car and he died doing what he loved," they said. "I think he's up in heaven driving a really loud car."

At the memorial, Sjoberg's friends shared pictures, stories and signed an engine cover to give to the family.

"I think Casey would prefer this over any funeral, I just wish he was here for it," his sisters said.

The group spoke out against drinking and driving and remembered the friend they will miss dearly.

"Casey was a great guy, one of the best people you would ever meet," said Dominic Fergus, Sjoberg's friend. "Someone who was more than willing to help out or give advice on anything you could possibly imagine."

Green is being held on charges of first degree reckless homicide and is innocent until proven guilty.