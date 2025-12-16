18-year-old pleads not guilty to reckless homicide in deadly Appleton crash

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Carter Green, 18, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of causing injury while operating under the influence in connection with a deadly crash that killed 27-year-old Casey Sjoberg in Appleton.

The charges carry significant potential penalties, with first-degree reckless homicide punishable by up to 60 years in prison.

Green appeared for arraignment via video while in custody at the Outagamie County courthouse. Now, a pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Feb. 18, 2026.

High-speed crash kills victim

As NBC 26 has previously reported, according to police, Green was traveling at least 100 miles per hour when he struck another vehicle at the intersection of North Richmond Street and the I-41 northbound off-ramp on Oct. 4. Sjoberg was driving the car that was hit and died as a result of the crash.

Traffic camera footage reviewed as part of the investigation calculated Green's speed at 130 to 143 miles per hour during the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers at the crash scene noted clear signs of impairment from Green. According to the criminal complaint, one officer detected the "odor of intoxicants" coming from Green, while another reported the 18-year-old was "very clearly intoxicated."

Green failed field sobriety tests administered at the scene, and his preliminary breath test result was .178, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.