18-year-old charged in connection to deadly crash in Appleton, $100,00 cash bond set

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Formal charges were filed against 18-year-old Carter Green in connection to a deadly crash in Appleton that claimed the life of 27-year-old Casey Sjoberg.

Green is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of causing injury/operating while under the influence.

Police say Green was going at least 100 miles per hour when he hit another car at the intersection of North Richmond Street and the I-41 northbound off ramp. Sjoberg was driving the car that got hit.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer noted the "odor of intoxicants" emitting from Green at the scene of the crash. Another officer reported the 18-year-old was "very clearly intoxicated." Officers at the scene performed field sobriety tests, which Green failed. Additionally, his preliminary breath test result was .178.

According to a traffic camera footage review included in the complaint, the calculated speed of the vehicle driven by Green was 130 to 143 miles per hour during the crash.

The 18-year-old appeared at the Outagamie County courthouse this afternoon for an initial appearance, where a judge set his cash bond at $100,000.