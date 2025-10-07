18-year-old booked for reckless homicide in Appleton deadly crash

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Appleton over the weekend, according to the Appleton Police Department.

Police say Carter J. Green, 18, was arrested and is being held at the Outagamie County Jail on charges of first-degree reckless homicide and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury.

According to police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Richmond Street and I-41 northbound off-ramp in the early morning of Saturday.

One of the vehicles had its engine compartments engulfed in flames, but both the driver and the passenger were able to exit and only sustained minor injuries.

In the other vehicle, the driver and a passenger were both unconscious with serious injuries. The driver was extricated by fire personnel and taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the driver of the first vehicle, Green, had been operating under the influence of alcohol. An investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling at a speed of over 100 miles per hour and failed to stop for a red light.

Former charges have not been filed yet against Green, according to court records.