Appleton voters brave rain and long lines to cast ballots in presidential election

Lines stretched out the doors and wrapped around buildings, including at First United Methodist Church along East Franklin Street. Appleton voter Debra Montesinos says despite the crowd, the line moved quickly.

"Approximately 10 minutes? Not long. I think it's moving rather fast. This is the most people I've ever seen at this voting area!" Montesinos said, sharing her enthusiasm for the importance of voting. "It's important for everybody to vote and to have their voice heard."

In 2020, Outagamie County saw strong turnout for the presidential election, with over 90 percent of eligible voters casting ballots in the race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. That year, Trump won Outagamie County.

Lawrence University student Juno Curry was also voting at the church, urging others to make time to vote despite the rain. "The rain? No. You know what I mean? I mean, it's true. College students sometimes don't want to vote, but you have to vote. Exercise your rights," Curry said.

If you haven’t voted yet, polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. Once closed, we’ll be updating results as they come in our website, here.