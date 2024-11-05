LIVE BLOG: Election Day in your neighborhood

We're tracking the latest updates from local and national races as voters in Green Bay cast their ballots.

Voters Still In Line In Menasha

Hannah G. Voters expecting 30 minute wait, and are still in line after polls have officially closed. This is at The Boys and Girls Club near the Menasha High School.

8:45 pm Election Update

7:45 pm Election Update

Milwaukee Elections Officials Recounting 31,000 Ballots

TMJ4 Milwaukee elections officials are recounting approximately 31,000 ballots due to a tabulation issue.

Several hours after starting to count absentee ballots at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, officials at Milwaukee's Central Count discovered there was an issue with the physical sealing of the tabulation machines - "some doors were not fully secured by senior election officials," the Milwaukee Election Commission (MEC) said in a statement.

All 13 of the machines involved are being reset out of an overabundance of caution. When the machines are reset, all 31,000 ballots will be re-run through the machines.

The decision to recount the ballots was "was made in consultation with both Republican and Democratic officials," the MEC's statement says.

Brown County Election Night Watch Party

Karl Winter People at the Brown County watch party at the Legacy Hotel are confident in 8th district congressional candidate Tony Wied’s chances, but “cautiously optimistic” and “nauseously optimistic” and former President Trump’s chances.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin Election Night Event

Margaret Cahill U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's election night event at The Orpheum Theater in Madison

Manitowoc Voters

Preston Stober In Manitowoc's District 10, 91% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election. 71% of people voted absentee. Tuesday, election organizers are expecting 75% to 85% with more than 50% of voters voting in person.

Appleton Voters

Noah Cornelius Appleton residents are lining up to cast their votes despite rainy weather and long lines. Across Outagamie County, 90% of eligible voters participated in the 2020 election. That year, Trump won the county.

Brown County Voter Turnout

As of 2:00 pm, Brown County has processed nearly 2,000 absentee ballots. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffries said some ballot machines went down earlier in the day, and they called technicians to fix them. She added there will not be a clear idea of voter turnout until all the ballots have been counted after the polls close.

Races to watch

Presidential Race in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is one of seven key swing states and will likely help decide the the next president. The latest NBC News poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former president Donald Trump (R) in a virtual tie with the candidates both polling at 49%.

US Senate

Incumbent Tammy Baldwin (D) is seeking a third term as Wisconsin's junior senator, but political newcomer Eric Hovde (R) has closed the gap in recent weeks. Baldwin held a narrow 51-49 lead in the latest Marquette Law School poll of Wisconsin voters.

WI 6th Congressional District

Incumbent Glenn Grothman (R) is seeking a sixth term in the US House of Representatives. Political newcomer John Zarbano (D), of Oshkosh, is the challenger. Grothman did not face a democratic challenger in 2022. His closest election came in 2018, when he received 55 percent of the vote.

WI 8th Congressional District

Two candidates are vying for a seat that was vacated when Mike Gallagher (R) announced in February he would not seek reelection. Tony Wied (R), who is endorsed by Donald Trump, describes himself as an "America First businessman and political outsider." He has a business career spanning decades, most notably running the Green Bay-based Dino Stop gas station chain until 2022. Opponent Kristin Lyerly (D) describes herself as a "sixth generation Wisconsinite" and a "champion for women and families." She is a board certified OB/GYN physician.

