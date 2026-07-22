Appleton to revisit license plate reader oversight

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton leaders are set to revisit the city’s approach to automated license plate reader technology Wednesday night, as the Safety and Licensing Committee takes up a proposal aimed at creating oversight rules for future surveillance systems.

The discussion comes after the city recently ended its relationship with Flock Safety, a company that provides automated license plate reader, or ALPR, cameras used by law enforcement agencies across the country.

Committee members are expected to continue reviewing Resolution 9-R-26, a proposal that would establish public oversight and reporting requirements for the Appleton Police Department.

The issue drew significant public attention during a July 16 Common Council meeting, where residents urged city leaders to slow down the process and consider stricter limits on the technology. Several speakers raised concerns about privacy, government surveillance and data collection, while others called for a temporary moratorium on any future ALPR use in Appleton.

Following public comment, the Common Council referred the proposal back to the Safety and Licensing Committee for further discussion.

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Mayor Jake Woodford and Police Chief Polly Olson released a joint memo encouraging committee members to take their time reviewing the issue.

The memo states the city has already ended its use of Flock products and confirmed cameras under city jurisdiction have either been removed or covered.

City leaders also said Appleton is not currently pursuing a replacement ALPR vendor and will not conduct trials or demonstrations of new systems while the legislative process is ongoing.