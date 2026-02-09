APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new bookstore and flower studio has opened in a historic space that once housed the Atlas Science Center. Flora Shelves, owned by Heather Vale, combines her wedding flower business with her passion for literature in a unique retail concept.

A new chapter: Flora Shelves bookstore and flower studio opens in former Atlas Science Center

Vale has transformed the space with extensive renovations, including new flooring and a complete floor-to-ceiling repaint. The bookstore features carefully curated fantasy and romance titles, with a focus on highlighting diverse authors and voices.

"I've been talking to people online and they've been so excited to finally see the space, it's more than I could have imagined," Vale said.

The opening represents the fulfillment of a promise Vale made when we first met in the fall, when she shared her vision of blending her floral expertise with her love for books.

"It's nice to see people who say they've been following along, following the story and the journey and say they're excited to finally be here," Vale said.

Vale views this weekend's opening as just the beginning of her venture. She plans to host book clubs, author visits and floral workshops in the space that combines blooms with books.

"Obviously it won't be busy like this everyday but I hope people decide to come back and see us for florals or pop-up events or just shopping for books," Vale said.