19-year-old convicted in fatal Appleton high-speed crash

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A 19-year-old man pleaded no contest in court Monday and was convicted in connection with a deadly Appleton crash, court records show.

During a plea hearing Monday, Carter Green entered a no contest plea and was convicted of one count of Homicide by OWI as part of a plea agreement. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

Green was originally charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, a charge that could carry up to 60 years in prison in Wisconsin. Two additional counts of causing injury while operating under the influence were dismissed but read in.

Green had pleaded not guilty last year to the original charges in connection with the Oct. 4, 2025, crash that killed 26-year-old Casey Sjoberg.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say Green was driving between 130 and 143 mph before crashing into another vehicle near North Richmond Street and the I-41 northbound off-ramp in Appleton. Officers reported signs of intoxication at the scene, and Green recorded a preliminary breath test of .178, more than twice the legal limit.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.