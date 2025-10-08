18-year-old charged in connection to deadly crash in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Formal charges were filed against 18-year-old Carter Green in connection to a deadly crash in Appleton that claimed the life of 27-year-old Casey Sjoberg.

Green is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of causing injury/operating while under the influence.

The 18-year-old is set to appear at the Outagamie County courthouse this afternoon for an initial appearance.

Police say Green was going 100 miles per hour when he hit another car at the intersection of North Richmond Street and the I-41 northbound off ramp. Sjoberg was driving the car that got hit.