GREEN BAY, Wis. - Sorry, soccer fans. There won't be any World Cup futbol at Lambeau Field anytime soon.

Lambeau was included in the initial host city discussion for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, the stadium cannot accommodate a regulation-sized field for matches.

"We're looking forward to learning about other potential opportunities to be a part of the process through related programs or events," said Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers.

On Tuesday, a statement was released outlining 49 possible venues for the 2026 World Cup bid between the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Lambeau Field was on that list, along with 36 other stadiums across the country.

For a full list of possible venues, click here.

A shortlist is expected in September.

VIDEO: Today's Take: Don't tell athletes to stay in their lane