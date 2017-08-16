GREEN BAY, Wis. - Wednesday's Packers practice lasted two hours and 35 minutes in the high heat. It ended with a Davante Adams highlight reel touchdown catch that resembled mid-season form. Even after the final whistle blew, Adams had more work to do.

Practice has been over a good 5 minutes but Davante Adams is still out here with Kevin King working on stuff. pic.twitter.com/e5ryIRuydb — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) August 16, 2017

The fourth year wide receiver worked one-on-one with rookie cornerback Kevin King, going through their motions with a fine-tooth comb.

"He's one of, if not the best in the league at what he does," King said. "Especially off the line. As much work as I can get with him, the better."

King and Adams have common ground both on and off the field. They are both from the Bay Area (Adams is from Palo Alto and King is from Oakland) and they are both eager to learn from the other.

"He feels comfortable talking to me obviously and trying to pick my brain about things and I try to do the same to him," Adams said. "The more he can pick from the veteran guys and get reps out of practice, the better off we'll both be."