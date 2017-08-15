'Silent march' held in Sturgeon Bay to inspire unity, stand against Charlottesville violence

President Trump spoke again on Monday, condemning the groups who marched.
"Racism is evil - and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said.
Organizers explained it's time for them to stand up and express their beliefs.
"Stand up for diversity, for truth, for justice for all, and to care about one another" said Judy Brodd with Indivisible Door County. "It seems like our country is more and more divisive and separated and that's not what we need."
The march started at Sturgeon Bay City Hall at 7 p.m.