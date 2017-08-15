'Silent march' held in Sturgeon Bay to inspire unity, stand against Charlottesville violence

STURGEON BAY, Wis. - There was no cheering and no noise except the soft sound of footsteps as demonstrators marched through Sturgeon Bay Monday night.

The silent marchers stood in solidarity with the victims of violence in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The event was meant to show Wisconsinites stand with everyone appalled by the hatred displayed in Charlottesville, organizers said.

The group said the hate-filled actions in Charlottesville, as well as the initial response by President Trump, were "repugnant and unacceptable."

President Trump spoke again on Monday, condemning the groups who marched.

"Racism is evil - and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said.

Organizers explained it's time for them to stand up and express their beliefs.

"Stand up for diversity, for truth, for justice for all, and to care about one another" said Judy Brodd with Indivisible Door County. "It seems like our country is more and more divisive and separated and that's not what we need."

The march started at Sturgeon Bay City Hall at 7 p.m.