Hundreds gather in Appleton for candlelight vigil for victims of violence in Charlottesville

APPLETON - People came together Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to show their support against the violence in Charlottesville.

About 300 people gathered at City Park in Appleton. Folks lit candles and shared their stories about how violence has affected them. Organizers say it's important during this time to remember people's similarities versus their differences.

"For a lot of people, the expressions of hatred are just not okay. I think people during moments like this when violence happens even if it's in a different community, people want to come together and sometimes want to say things and want to see other people that are having the same emotions that they are or similar ones." said Helen Boyd Kramer, who is one of the organizers.

Boyd Kramer says the candlelight vigil was planned in a short amount of time with organizations that haven't worked together before.

There are some other vigils and marches planned for Monday, August 14th.

Indivisible Door County silent march

Marina View Apartments at 7 p.m.