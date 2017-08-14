Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office searching for man involved in possible child enticement

WALDO, Wis. -

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man involved with possible child enticement from over the weekend.

He is described as white, mid 40's to 50's, balding, heavier set with glasses.

He was driving a dark colored Jeep SUV with a loud exhaust.

Police say the suspect may have ties to the Tennessee area and might have current or previous relatives in the Waldo area.

If you have any information, please call Deputy Chad Schoen at the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office at 920-459-3112 or Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-800-cufthem (283-8436).

