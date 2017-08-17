SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Police are searching for two men after a 25-year-old man was shot during a fight Wednesday.

Sheboygan Police responded to the 1200 block of S.19th Street in Sheboygan for a report of a shooting just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated at a local hospital.

Police have identified the two suspects and are looking for them. If you have any information, you're asked to call Sheboygan Police at (920) 459-3333.