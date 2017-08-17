New developments in Ledgeview woman's murder case

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Lawyers for the man accused of murdering a Ledgeview woman in 2016 have asked the court for permission to accuse the woman's ex-boyfriend of her death.

George Burch and his attorney have filed a Denny motion to accuse Nicole VanderHeyden's ex-boyfriend of her murder.

The Brown County District Attorney said it's possible if Burch testifies at his own trial.

Burch's lawyers disagreed and presented evidence of what they called a "toxic" relationship between VanderHeyden and her then boyfriend in the form of text messages.

The court will decide by September 11 if the Denny motion will be allowed before the start of Burch's trial in October.

