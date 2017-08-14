Man wanted for possible child enticement in Sheboygan County arrested

WALDO, Wis. - A man wanted for possible child enticement in Sheboygan County over the weekend was taken into custody Monday.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office was searching for the unidentified man after an alleged incident in the Village of Waldo on Friday, August 11.

Green Bay Police arrested the man after a temporary warrant was issued by the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

