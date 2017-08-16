Gov. Walker says educating future workforce key in Foxconn deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Governor Scott Walker joined leaders in the Green Bay area Wednesday to discuss the proposed Foxconn deal, emphasizing the importance of educating the future workforce.

The tech giant Foxconn is planning to build a plant in Southeast Wisconsin to build flat screen displays. Before that happens, a $3.8 billion incentive deal must be passed by the state legislature.

Governor Walker visited Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Wednesday to meet with business, government and education leaders to discuss Foxconn. They spoke about how the plant would impact Northeast Wisconsin, including how local education centers will need to adapt to produce potential workers.

"To help not just Foxconn fill the positions or related positions here, but to also use this as an impetus to get more people into manufacturing, high tech computer sciences and information technology areas that are in high demand," Gov. Walker said.

The state Assembly will take up the $3 billion inventive package bill for Foxconn Thursday.

The bill cleared a committee vote this week by an 8-5 vote along party lines. However, there have been several changes to it, including a plan to spend $20 million to train workers.

VIDEO: Gov. Walker reacts to Donald Trump's Charlottesville response