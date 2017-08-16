Wisconsin GOP reaction to Trump shared-blame comments mixed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Reaction was mixed Wednesday among Wisconsin Republicans regarding President Donald Trump's comments saying white supremacists and protesters shared the blame for deadly violence at a Virginia rally, with some denouncing him and others sidestepping it.

Democratic reaction included House Speaker Paul Ryan's challenger Randy Bryce calling for Ryan to censure Trump and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore urging Republicans to work together to remove Trump from office.

GOP Gov. Scott Walker avoided discussing Trump by name, while U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, also a Republican, said he was "not entirely" comfortable with Trump's comments, but wanted to move on. Some of the harshest criticism came from freshman U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican and former Marine from Green Bay, and state Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke.

"The president needs to be crystal clear that hatred has no place in our society, but he is currently failing," Gallagher said.

Steineke denounced Trump for twice saying "both sides" shared the blame for violence at the rally where a 32-year-old woman was killed by a white supremacist. Trump has faced bipartisan criticism for not immediately condemning violence by white supremacists at the rally.

"When you see evil, you have to condemn it and do it in no uncertain terms," Steineke said. "I don't believe (white supremacists) have any place in any political party and we shouldn't legitimize their views by making a moral equivalent argument."

Johnson told reporters that Trump's comments are a distraction from his broader agenda, including tax reform, and that he wishes the president would focus more on unifying the country.

But Johnson also said he did not think the remarks indicate Trump is unfit for office. Johnson said "I see no grounds" for impeachment.

"The American people elected Donald Trump and I'm not sure he's changed much from what he was during the campaign," said Johnson, who was an early and vocal supporter.

Asked if he thought Trump was a racist, Johnson said: "I don't think so."

When pressed why, he grew testy: "Because I just don't think so. ... I think we've covered this one well enough."

Walker said after a roundtable event in Green Bay that he denounces all hate, echoing his tweet on Saturday condemning violence at the rally.

"I think any of the white supremacist groups or other groups just need to be unilaterally dismissed and denounced," Walker said.

Johnson said it was "depressing" that Heather Heyer was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting white nationalism, saying "all political officials need to speak out against that."

Ryan tweeted Tuesday that "white supremacy is repulsive," but did not specifically address the president's comments.

Conservative Wisconsin talk radio host Jerry Bader denounced Trump on Twitter, saying the president's words are "vile, repugnant and clearly illustrate he is not fit to hold the office of president."

Moore, who represents Milwaukee and is the state's only African-American in Congress, explicitly called for impeachment. Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan, who represents Madison and south-central Wisconsin, raised it as a possibility in a statement from his office that said he "never imagined that he would have to ask the President of the United States to clarify his stance on neo-Nazis."

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who faces a tough re-election next year, said Trump "has clearly failed the moral test of seeing right from wrong."

