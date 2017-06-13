Crews respond to fire at Legends in Suring

SURING, Wis. - Crews responded to a fire at Legends Bar & Grill on E Main Street in Suring Monday night.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

The owner of Legends said the bar was without power around 8 p.m.

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday flames were still seen shooting from the roof of the establishment.

Law enforcement closed WIS 32 in both directions between Krueger Street and Mill Street as crews battled the flames.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, The Oconto County Sheriff's Department expected the roads to be closed for more than two hours.

