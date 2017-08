DE PERE, Wis. - The Brown County fair kicks off Wednesday in De Pere, and along with rides, food and games, there will be a tribute to veterans from Northeast Wisconsin.

Saturday, August 19 is the annual Veterans Appreciation Day at the fair. Veterans will receive free admission and information on benefits and organizations that can help them.

There will also be a special ceremony to honor Purple Heart recipients and disabled veterans.

"A lot of people, when they come and go through the event tent, they find organizations that they would really like to join or they find benefits that are available to them they didn't know were available," said Bernie Erickson, Chairman of the Brown County Veterans Committee. "It's very, very beneficial."

There are 1,600 veterans registered in Brown County.

For information on tickets and how to get in for free Saturday, visit the Brown County Fair website here.

