Packers launch new 'Packers vs. Cancer' initiative

GREEN BAY, Wis. - NFL fans are used to seeing pink on the field in October as the league and its 32 teams raise awareness for breast cancer. But this year, the NFL will work with teams to raise awareness for various kinds of cancer, including breast cancer.

To coincide with those efforts, the Green Bay Packers have launched a new cancer awareness initiative called Packers vs. Cancer. They will team up with Bellin Health to raise funds in October for the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

“Cancer touches the lives of so many families and individuals in our community and we’ve heard from a lot of people over the years who have battled cancer themselves,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re proud to show our support by working with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to increase awareness and raise funds for all cancers during the month of October.”

Packers kicker Mason Crosby will serve as the campaign spokesperson.

Bellin Health will sponsor the October 22 Packers vs. Saints game at Lambeau Field. The Packers and Bellin Health will recognize cancer survivors on the field during the pregame Ambassador Line, the national anthem and halftime activities.

“Day in and day out, our team of cancer care professionals witnesses the devastation this disease can cause for patients and their loved ones,” said George Kerwin, president and CEO of Bellin Health. “And yet we’ve also seen the incredible power of increased awareness in higher screening rates and a better understanding of steps we can take to reduce the prevalence of cancer-causing risk factors and behaviors. We are proud to team with the Packers and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation for this incredibly important initiative.”

The initiative will also include other fundraising efforts, including a cancer awareness hat available in the Packers Pro Shop starting Oct. 10. $5 from each hat sale going directly to Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

"Vince Lombardi said that 'people who work together will win' and together, through Packers Vs. Cancer, we will be one step closer to winning the battle against cancer," said Ben Haas, Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation President Elect.

There will also be a "text-to-donate" effort, with more details released at a later date.